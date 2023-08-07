Tanzania: 'Fast Track Execution of Criminal Justice Recommendations'

SINGINDA residents have expressed their satisfaction with recommendations made by the Commission formed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to investigate the performance of criminal justice institutions in the country, while suggesting more improvement in few areas.

They said that the commission's recommendations will bring relief to the citizens in criminal justice issues and suggested that implementation of the recommendations be fast tracked, as well as enable sharing of information systems among security agencies and empowering the Police Force with more effective working tools.

Speaking during a public discussion on the report of the Criminal Justice Commission held in Singida on Sunday, a resident of the region Nassibu Bakari suggested that execution of recommendations made by the commission be quickened, so that the people get rights they deserve.

He suggested to the Commission to add recommendations regarding sharing of information systems among defence and security organs, so as to simply the criminal justice duties. Iddie Mtatuu said recommendations of the Commission are appropriate if well followed and every citizen's rights in the country will be observed.

Magreth Kisheke said that execution of Commission's recommendations will bring relief to citizens and asked it to add the issue of empowering the police with working tools, including vehicles, so that they can effectively implement criminal justice.

The report by the Commission highlighted various recommendations aimed at improving access to justice in the country. The recommendations followed major weaknesses uncovered by the Commission when investigating performance of the country's criminal justice institutions.

The institutions probed include the Police Force, National Prosecution Services (NPS), Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Tanzania Prisons Service and Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).

Recently, presenting the report to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam, the Commission's Chairman and the former Chief Justice Mohammed Chande Othman recommended that regional and district commissioners must abide by laws when implementing arresting orders in order to avoid complaints related to abuse of power.

He said during the investigation the Commission discovered that RCs and DCs abuse power when arresting and detaining people.

The former CJ said when executing arrest orders, the authorities must observe the law that requires the offence which has been committed in front of the leader, should be a criminal one, has caused a breach of peace and harmony and the leader should also write to a magistrate informing the reason for the arrest and consequent detention.

He said that despite the law being clear, such a legal requirement was not fulfilled. The Commission recommended that any leader who goes contrary to the directives should be held accountable personally, citing a case resulting from Siha DC who detained a person and caused the government to pay a 90m/- fine.

On other authorities that are given power to arrest, the Commission recommended that the Judiciary should be removed from the list because it is a peacekeeper.

The Commission also recommended that there must be a formation of the National Bureau of Investigation to speed up investigation and include experts who will execute their work according to the laws.

Adding, he said that criminal offence bodies, including NPS, PCCB, the Prisons and DCEA must be improved to increase efficiency in investigations.

The Commission further recommended accused persons be taken to court on time and there should not be arrests of suspects when investigations are not completed.

According to the law, suspects are required to be taken to court within 24 hours after arrests and when investigations have been completed.