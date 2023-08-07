Tanzania: Samia - Sports Strengthens Unity

Hails Simba for promoting tourism

TANZANIA :THE government will continue embracing sports as one of the factors for forging national unity, President Samia Suluhu Hassan insisted on Sunday.

Dr Samia has emphasised sports' role in strengthening national unity, while applauding Simba for backing up Royal Tour film by taking up a famous red bag, famous by the name of 'kibegi', containing the team's new kits at the rooftop of Africa-Mount Kilimanjaro, recently.

The Head of State expressed the commitment during Simba Day's colourful celebration at the fully packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

She said the Simba Day celebration brought together Tanzanians, signifying it as a nation of peace, love and solidarity.

"I say this knowing that the whole nation is following what is happening here, in fact, even Simba's traditional rivals Young Africans are closely following events happening here.

I am happy to be a part of this celebration because it brings us together as a nation with love, peace and solidarity. It unites us, including children, youths and the old people," President Samia said, while insisting that it was a responsibility of every Tanzanian to see the nation keep on growing strong together.

Dr Samia insisted that Tanzania was built under strong foundation of peace and love, adding that sports have always played key role in uniting the country.

Tanzania is known for its diversity in culture, arts, and religion. Although, there have not been any ethnic riots in the country, Tanzanians have always strived to break down divisions among people through sports competitions, since the power of sports in forging unity cannot be underestimated world over.

In Tanzania, sports and culture have played a big role in breaking down prejudice and racial barriers. They have also been used to encourage a sense of identity and belonging.

Since time immemorial, the society was active and participated in traditional sports such as wrestling, bao and running, and this continues to bind the people of mainland and Zanzibar.

Tanzania's founding fathers -Zanzibar First President, the late Abeid Amani Karume and the country's First President the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere were regularly involved in playing 'bao'.

Sports have helped greatly to cement the fraternity, friendship and oneness between the people of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar. And, in records, Simba and Yanga were effectively used by the founding fathers during the struggle for independence.

Speaking about tourism promotion, President Samia hailed Simba for creativity by unveiling the team's new kits at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

This, President Samia said widely promoted the country's tourism, adding value to the recently launched Royal Tour film.

The team's kit for the 2023/2024 NBC Premier League was unveiled at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro with each step of mountain trekking posted on various social media that went viral across the continent and around the world.

The team lined up six jerseys bearing the names of high-profile figures in the country -- President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice-President Philip Mpango, Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of the National Assembly Tulia Ackson, and Simba's investor Mohamed Dewji (MO).

President Samia also commended Simba for activities conducted during 'Simba Week', saying what they did, significantly touched the lives of many people in the country, including orphans.

"I am really impressed with what you did, as I was following closely activities happening around the country during the week. I saw members extending support to orphans and providing hygiene equipment in various regions.

She added that Simba members also donated safe blood for patients and supported construction of maternity wards at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam and Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar.

For his side, Simba's investor Mohamed Dewji thanked President Samia for continuing to maintain unity and peace in the country.