Uganda: Over 64000 Students to Sit UBTEB Exams That Commence Today

A total of 64,387 candidates will starting today, Monday commence their Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) exams.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, Onesmus Oyesigye, the UBTEB Executive Secretary said of the 64,387 candidates, 19,298 are females and 45,089 males whose exams will run until August 24 at 517 examination centres.

Technical programs (UCPC, Certificate and Diploma) have the highest number of candidates at 60,280 whereas business programs will have 3146 candidates, departmental programs, 778 and modularized certificates will have 183 candidates sit for the UBTEB exams.

Business programs will do their exams up to August, 11 whereas the , Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate and National Certificate-Technical (Modular assessment) exams will run up to August 18,and Physical and biological sciences programs will run up to August 21.

On the other hand, those doing USDP Modular assessment for centres of excellence (Technical) will finish their exams on August, 24 , those of Modularized Certificates will run up to August 18 whereas those of Technical Diploma Programs will end on August, 25.

"As part of enhancing inclusive education, the board has registered a total of 175 candidates pursuing various academic TVET professions. Of these candidates, 58 require attention who require special attention," Oyesigye said.

Special cases include Dyslexia, visual impairment (blind), hard of hearing (deaf), and physical disability.

He noted that candidates with special needs will be accorded special examination arrangements such as sign language interpreters and transcribers, while others will be accorded extra 30 minutes.

As part of vigilance and ensuring the security of examinations, Oyesigye noted that they have deployed 508 examination managers including reconnoiters and monitors.

"Given the practical and hands-on assessment of some modules, the board deployed 22,515 practical assessors and verifiers to conduct on spot assessment of candidates in the fields of cosmetology, catering and engineering programmes."

"Any form of involvement shall attract severe penalties ranging from cancellation of all results for the entire semester, imprisonment or caution."