Tanzania: 'Lesson Learnt From Past Tanker Fires'

TANZANIA : UNLIKE past experiences whereby people were approaching scenes of tanker accidents, a tendency which was claiming lives of Tanzanians, this time, the experience is different.

This was proved on Sunday after a tanker veered off the Morogoro Highway at Kimara Kibo area, Ubungo district, in Dar es Salaam upon which it caught fire at around 11am.

The tanker burst into flames but was swiftly extinguished without causing death, unlike similar accidents that claimed hundreds of lives due to citizens' ignorance on taking safety measures when such accidents occur.

"The situation was safe, people could not take approach the scene to take photos as what happened during the Morogoro tanker tragedy," Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abert Chamila stated when speaking with journalists.

On 10 August 2019, a fuel tanker exploded in Morogoro, killing over 100 people and injuring at least 47 others. It was one of the largest disasters of its kind in Tanzania.

Explaining about the on Sunday's tanker accident, Mr Chalamila commended citizens for taking bold precautionary measures of maintain long distance, saying such a measure was an opportunity for the police force to contain the fire.

"We did our best to make sure our people are not harmed, it is better to see there is no a life lost, citizens staying away is a key precautionary measure during tanker explosion," he noted.

He appreciated the Fire and Rescue Force for successfully and timely extinguishing the fire, hence relieving the panic that engulfed at the area.

He said the police was investigating the cause of an accident and more details on the accidents were expected to be disclosed later on.

For his part, Dar es Salam Regional Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said the police force made efforts to prevent citizens from going closer to the explored tankers.

"We have directed citizens to stay 100 metres away from the accident area, the explosion could be very devastating if people could get closer to it taking photos among other things," RPC Muliro said.

Adding "We still remember what happened in Morogoro"

He said the police force will keep on educating all citizens on importance of taking precautionary measures when tanker explodes.

The Daily News observed some properties at the scene were burnt including abandoned two motorcycles whose riders escaped for their lives. Some shops that were close to the burning tanker also caught fire.

For his part, one of witnesses, Ali Mkingiye who said people took precaution when the accident occurred, different from the past incidents including that of Morogoro in 2019 which is still in the people's memory.

"Within a short time after it overturned, fire erupted. No anyone went near to the truck after it overturned, even the tanker's driver escaped himself," he said.

He called upon the Fire and Rescue Force to ensure they arrive at the scene on time to control tanker fire accidents, hence prevent more damages since they have all the tools for extinguishing explosive fire.

Another witness, Mr William Waya (52), said citizens were cautious as they stayed far from the tanker because they have learnt a lesson from the previous tanker accidents.

He also warned citizens to avoid undertaking businesses alongside roads in efforts to prevent dangers that can occur as a result of tanker explosions.