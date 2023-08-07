Africa: Australia Win 12th Netball World Cup As Uganda Emerges As Africa's Best

Australia on Sunday won the 2023 Netball World Cup title after defeating England 61-45 to take home their 12th title in history.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre, the venue for the ten-day global event, had earlier in the day registered mixed reactions from the fans as Uganda stung hosts South Africa 49-47 in a sweet revenge to emerge as the best fifth team on the final day of the Netball World Cup 2023.

As Ugandans fans were celebrating the She Cranes' victory, the South Africans were in a sombre mood - reacting to the Protea's loss.

The all-African showdown for fifth place saw the She Cranes revenge their final group loss to Protea, three days earlier. Uganda got the better of South Africa in a similar fifth-place playoff - almost a year ago on the day the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ended.

Going into the game on Sunday, Uganda were already assured of their highest-ever finish at a Netball World Cup - their previous best being seventh place in 2019 - and they took another massive step up in 2023, dethroning the South Africans - becoming the top most ranked side on the continent.

Ugandans went into the game - exhibiting their intent - turning over the first centre pass and racing to a four-goal lead before the South Africans could register on the scoreboard. Multiple unforced errors from the nervous Proteas saw them losing unnecessary possession as they spent most of the first period playing catch-up.

By the first break, the hosts had managed to close that gap to just one goal. South African coach Norma Plummer switched Bongi Msomi to wing attack and the taller Izette Griesel to centre at the start of the second quarter as the South Africans slowly started swinging the momentum in their favour.

But while the defenders earned plenty of turnovers - Jeanté Strydom particularly impressive in stealing two centre passes - the Proteas' attack struggled to convert those into goals.

Uganda continued to throw everything at the home side, with goal attack Shadiah Nassanga eventually receiving a warning for repeated obstruction just before half-time, which ended 23-23.

On resumption, the She Cranes seemed starved and the resultant reaction proved decisive in separating the two sides. Uganda took their time in their own attack, with Mary Nuba and Irene Eyaru doing the business in the circle - pushing the Proteas to work hard for their goals.

The Ugandan defence of Falidah Kadondi, Muhameed Haniisha and Shaffie Nalwanja did an excellent job - pressing down the usually reliable Protea's star Nichole Taljaard, who had terrorised New Zealand earlier in the week in both sides' draw. The goal attack was thwarted - throwing away plenty of chances.

Uganda headed into the final break with their noses in front but the Proteas managed to level matters at 40-40. The home team couldn't push on from there, however. Yet another unforced error from the South Africans allowed Uganda to edge ahead and this time they didn't look back, surging five goals in front at one stage.

The She Cranes still held a two-goal lead heading into the final two minutes, and they slowed things right down, looking to hold on to possession to wind down the clock, and so securing a memorable 49-47 victory.

An excited Ugandan coach Fred Mugerwa said: "The match went the way we wanted it...My last words to the players were that we shouldn't make the mistakes we made in the first match we played against South Africa because we gave them a lot of respect and because of that they went ahead by many goals.

"When we tried to catch up with those goals, which we did, by the fourth quarter we were very tired and could not go beyond. So this time I told them we should start on a very high note and that's where we should end and today, the game would not be over until it was over with the final whistle. Indeed this is exactly what they did and we eventually won so I'm very pleased with my girls that they listened to the instructions."