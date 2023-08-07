Africa: Bombers' Medal Haul At Africa Boxing Championship 2023 Brings Pride to Nation

The terrific success of the Uganda Bombers team at the Men's and Women's African Boxing Championships 2023 in Yaounde, Cameroon, has brought immense pride and joy to the nation.

The spirited representation of Uganda resulted in an impressive haul of seven medals, with two silver and five bronze medals adorning their victorious athletes.

From July 25 to August 6, the championship showcased intense competition among numerous African countries.

Undeterred by the challenges, the Ugandan contingent, comprising 11 male and 18 female youth boxers, emerged as formidable contenders throughout the tournament.

Many of these talented fighters hailed from the Ghetto of Kampala, showcasing the unwavering spirit of determination that defines Uganda's boxing community.

In a display of sheer skill and perseverance, Ugandan boxers navigated their way through the preliminary rounds, round of 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals, securing their well-deserved spots in the finals.

Namutebi Erina and Wasswa Ssali emerged as standout athletes, earning their silver medals along with a commendable cash prize of $10,000 each, equivalent to shs38.8 million.

Notably, Matovu Ukasha, Nankinga Grace, Okello Ronald, Emily Nakalema, and Kazaala Solomon showcased remarkable performances, clinching Bronze medals, and receiving a cash prize of $5,000 each, equivalent to shs17.9 million.

The collective accomplishments of the Bombers amounted to a generous cash prize of $45,000, approximately shs161.2 million.

Speaking about this momentous victory, Uganda Boxing President, Moses Muhangi, expressed profound appreciation to all those who supported and believed in the exceptional abilities of the athletes.

He emphasized that this triumph would serve as a driving force for the continued growth and success of boxing in Uganda, both on the national and international stages.

Despite facing resource limitations, the Ugandan team showcased unparalleled determination and dedication.

Muhangi highlighted the tremendous potential that could be unlocked with better funding for the sport, leading to even greater achievements in the future.

The inspiring performance of the Uganda Bombers is a testament to the extraordinary talent nurtured within the nation's boxing community.

Their remarkable victory not only brings honor and recognition to Uganda but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring young boxers to pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.

Uganda celebrates this historic achievement, cherishing the triumph of its boxing heroes, and looks forward to witnessing further glories as they continue to shine on both local and global platforms.