Tanzania: Yanga Launches Film On 2022/23 Success

ALL is ready as Young Africans launch their 2022/23 season documentary in a special event at Century Cinemax, Dar Free Market Mall today.

In his words on Sunday, the club's Director of Members Haji Mfikirwa said it is a historical moment for the club as it is a source of keeping records.

"The documentary contains a lot of things which happened last season in our team and as you know, it was a good season for us hence a reason to preserve it for the benefit of upcoming generations.

"In this regard, we are convinced that many people will like the documentary simply because it shows in detail how the season unfolded for us," Mfikirwa said.

On his part, Yanga's Media and Communication Manager Ally Kamwe insisted that people should take their time to watch the documentary saying it has a lot of things.

"Most people do not know what happens behind the scene and this will be answered in the documentary we are going to introduce.

"It is among the best modern ways to keep the club's records for future generations to see and appreciate...trust me, it is a unique thing to the country's football sector.

According to him, the launch is slated at Dar Free Market and will be attended by invitees only.

Meanwhile, Yanga continues with preseason drills at their camping territory, Avic Town in Kigamboni where they leave no stone unturned in their efforts to establish a competitive team.

They expect to face Azam in the first match of the Community Shield mini-tournament at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga on Wednesday whereby the winning side progress into the finals.

This has already been projected as a difficult match to both sides which have enjoyed good signings as such, an opportunity to showcase what they have in their respective squads.

The second last-four duel will be played on Thursday when Simba go head to head against Singida Fountain Gate at the same venue in another tense clash.