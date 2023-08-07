Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates Arsenal After Community Sheild Triumph

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Arsenal after the Premier League side staged a late comeback to edge treble winners Manchester City 4-1 on penalty shootout to win the 2023 Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal gave their hopes of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title a psychological boost as they defeated Pep Guardiola's side on penalties to win the Community Shield.

After a largely forgettable 70 minutes in the season curtain-raiser, Cole Palmer looked to have won it for City when the substitute curled home a stunning strike.

But Leandro Trossard equalised in the 101st minute when his shot deflected into the back of the net.

That took the game to spot-kicks, where substitute Kevin de Bruyne struck the crossbar before Rodri saw his effort saved and then Fabio Vieira converted to secure the silverware for Arsenal.

Following the victory, President Kagame, who is an avid fan of the North London club, took to Twitter to congratulate Arsenal for the 'much-needed' win ahead of the new season which starts on August 11.

Congrats. #Arsenal. Shows what's to come!! You can only LUV it!!-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 6, 2023

Rwanda has been Arsenal's tourism partner since 2018 where all the English Premier League club's teams wear 'Visit Rwanda' on the sleeves.