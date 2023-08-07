Rwanda: I Am a Living Miracle - DJ Dizzo

During the 'Ally Soudy and Friends Live Show' which took place at the former Camp Kigali on August 5, DJ Dizzo was among the celebrities called on the stage to interact with the audience.

"I know most of you heard about this guy's story and thanks to those who helped him out. I perceive him as proof of a real miracle," Soudy, the host of the show, told the audience.

Real name Derrick Mutambuka, DJ Dizzo on sharing his testimony said, "I got sick and doctors told me that I only had three months to live. I have already extended those months a lot. I was told the news in April 2022, which means I was to be dead by July 2022. Now we are in August 2023, and soon I will even be celebrating my birthday."

Soudy then asked DJ Dizzo how he reacts whenever he is asked why he is still alive yet they provided their support when they were told that he only had three months to live.

"People are still asking me why I am not yet dead. It always makes me sad whenever I hear about it. Imagine, I am turning 25 this August and people wish me dead, I feel so heartbroken," DJ Dizzo replied.

"I am proof of a living miracle and I would like to tell you that I have made it, even if I may die today, at least I will leave a child of my own. I am expecting a new baby boy soon. I will be called someone's daddy in very few days actually," he added.

DJ Dizzo has been fighting throat cancer for the past four years.