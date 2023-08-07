Rwanda: Departing Israeli Envoy Pays Tribute to RPA Liberators

6 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

Israeli Ambassador to Rwanda, Ron Adam, expressed his respect and admiration for the courageous RPA fighters who played a pivotal role in rescuing countless lives during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

As his tour of duty came to an end, Adam visited the Museum of the Campaign Against Genocide at the Rwanda Parliament on August 6, to pay tribute to the fighters who liberated Rwanda.

As my tour ends I paid respect to the 600 brave Inkontayi, who rescued so many people during the Genocide against the Tutsi, at the Museum of the Campaign Against Genocide in the @RwandaParliamnt. pic.twitter.com/hqarW6H0l7-- Dr. Ron Adam (@AmbRonAdam) August 6, 2023

The Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) was instrumental in saving numerous lives during the horrific genocide that engulfed Rwanda nearly three decades ago. The genocide, which lasted for 100 days, saw the systematic slaughter of over one million Tutsi

Meanwhile, on August 2, President Paul Kagame received Adam at his office for a farewell audience at

Rwanda and Israel have enjoyed, over the years, a special, strong, and fruitful relationship. In recent years, there has been an increase in high-level state visits between the two countries. In 2016, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Rwanda and in 2017, Rwandan President Paul Kagame visited Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Kagame also met in Nairobi in November 2017. Israel and Rwanda continue to boost ties in a number of fields including education, technology, cyber-security, agriculture, and energy.

Israel opened its embassy in Rwanda in 2019 and Adam has been at the helm since then.

