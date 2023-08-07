Rwanda: YouTube Offences - Authorities Rely on Public Reporting Amid Challenges in Monitoring

Authorities in Rwanda are facing difficulties in tracking down offences committed via YouTube, prompting them to place their trust in public reports of content that violates the law.

Incidents involving unlawful content on YouTube are not new in Rwanda, with the recent arrest of four YouTubers suspected of using children in pornography-related videos drawing attention to the issue.

Emmanuel Mugisha, the Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), acknowledged the challenge in monitoring the vast number of content creators, estimated to be around 200,000 in Rwanda.

With such a large number, it becomes increasingly difficult for authorities to effectively track and take action against offenders. As a solution, Mugisha emphasized the importance of engaging the public in reporting unethical and immoral behavior to assist the authorities.

In Rwanda, various laws govern online engagements, including the 2018 Law on the Prevention and Punishment of Cybercrimes, which outlines the different online offenses and their corresponding penalties. Additionally, there are other laws that play a crucial role in promoting responsible use of information technology, such as the 2018 law relating to the protection of children.

The law on prevention and punishment of cybercrimes, for example, stipulates that prosecution for offenses like phishing, impersonation, and cyberstalking can only proceed upon a complaint from the offended party.

Mugisha stressed the need for extensive public sensitization to empower individuals to identify content that violates the law and report it accordingly. While YouTube has community rules against explicit sexual content, Mugisha pointed out that the platform's Artificial Intelligence capabilities do not fully understand languages like Kinyarwanda, allowing illegal videos to bypass the AI filters and remain accessible on the platform.

To combat these challenges, the Rwanda Media Commission recommends incorporating media literacy courses into the academic curriculum. This initiative aims to ensure that young Rwandans grow up with a solid understanding of right and wrong on the internet and play a responsible role in their internet usage.

The RMC also advocates for community sensitization to create a media and information literate society. Mugisha suggests discussing media literacy-related topics during community gatherings like Umuganda to raise awareness effectively.

By combining public reporting and community awareness efforts, Rwanda aims to tackle YouTube offenses and promote a safer online environment for all citizens.