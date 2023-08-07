South Africa: Police Dealing With Incidents of Public Violence

7 August 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says integrated police deployments are currently dealing with incidents of public violence which erupted this morning in the Nyanga area as the looming taxi strike is yet to come to an end.

Roads in and around Nyanga and the Cape Town International Airport have been affected and traffic is severely backed up on the N2.

Incidents of busses torched in Borcherds Quarry Road are under investigation, and as yet, no injuries have been reported to SAPS.

"Our members will remain on high alert and deployed in numbers to ensure the safety of the public and to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.

"We encourage any person who has been affected by an act of criminality to report the matter to SAPS immediately, so that an investigation can be initiated."

The public is urged to be vigilant and to apply safety measures to avoid being caught off-guard during the taxi strike.

The Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks failed to reach an agreement.

The meeting was between Santaco taxi industry leaders, the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town.

Centre to the taxi industry's unhappiness is the ongoing seizure of minibuses.

