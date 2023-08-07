Rwanda: De Tarso Names Final Squad for 2023 Women's African Volleyball Champ

Rwanda coach Paulo de Tarso Milagres has named his final 14-member squad that he will take to Yaoundé for the 2023 Women's African Volleyball championship due in Cameroon from Cameroon from August 16-26.

A total of 18 players were left out of the Brazilian tactician's final squad as the rest of the players continue intensive preparations ahead of the upcoming Championships.

Dropped players include Charlotte Mushimiyimana, Anitha Umutoni, Judith Iradukunda, Aliane Nirere, Angelique Tuyizere, Zulfat Teta, Celine Mukura Keza, Josiane Umwali, Yvette Cyuzuzo Igihozo, Charlotte Mushimiyimana, Kellia Umutoni, Anitha Umutoni and Judith Iradukunda.

Others are Seraphine 'Baby' Mukantambara, Aliane Nirere, Angelique Tuyizere, Christine Uwimana and Zulfat Teta.

This is going to be De Tarso's first assignment since was appointed head coach of both men and women's teams in early July, marking his second spell on the Rwandan touchline.

The team joined the camp on Sunday, July 16, has been holding daily training sessions at the Kimisagara Gymnasium as De Tarso looks to build a strong team that can challenge for the top places at the continental showpiece.

"We are preparing well and players have moved up their level. I believe that, if we can keep working hard, we can move to another level again," he said.

Rwandan women's team are expected to depart for Yaoundé on August 9 where they will play some few buildup matches before the tournament kicks off on August 16.

The last time Rwanda participated in the African Cup of Nations was in 2021 when the country hosted the tournament in Kigali.

The country was at the time disqualified from the tournament over fielding ineligible players.

Final squad

Setter: Iris Ndagijimana and Lea Uwera

Middle Blocker: Albertine Uwiringiyimana, Flavia Dusabe, Donatha Musabyemariya and Hope Musaniwabo.

Libero: Beatrice Uwamahoro and Jacqueline Uwamariya and Yvonne Mugwaneza.

Receiver Attacker: Valentine Munezero, Benitha Mukandayisenga, Olive Nzamukosha, Francoise Yankurije Uwimana and Claire Nishimwe

Technical staff: Paulo De Tarso (head coach), Christian Hatumimana (1st assistant coach), Marine Josee Rubayiza (2nd assistant coach), Amos Matsiko (physical trainer) and Team manager Gertrude Kubwimana.