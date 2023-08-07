Kenya: High Court Rejects Omtatah's Application to Cross-Examine Kingi, Wetagula on Affidavits

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court has rejected an application to cross examine National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi on their affidavits in the petition challenging the Finance Act 2023.

The application by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah had challenged the legality of the new tax measures arguing the bill did not pass through the Senate as required of laws that touch on counties.

Both Wetangula and Kingi however swore affidavits saying there was concurrence.

Omtatah challenged the Housing Levy stating that it is a devolved function and the bill ought to have been discussed by Senators.

The Second petitioner Eliud Matindi also sought to have Wetang'ula cross-examined over the same.

Wetangula and Kingi's lawyers opposed the application saying their affidavits were factual and supported by evidence.

