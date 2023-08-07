South Africa: SAPS Embarks On a Recruitment Drive

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has embarked on its 2024/2025 recruitment process in which an additional 10 000 youth between the ages of 18 and 35 will be trained to serve as men and women in blue.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, during a National Career Expo in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The career expo provided the SAPS with the opportunity to showcase, educate and expose communities to the various career paths in the SAPS.

During the proceedings, management announced that the age limit for recruitment of new trainees has been raised to 35.

Application forms are available as of Saturday on the SAPS website: www.saps.gov.za under the police trainees section.

Application forms will also be made available at all police stations from today.

According to the SAPS, there are currently 9 000 trainees in academies throughout the country, another 1 000 will be enlisted for training in January 2024.

This will bring the total number of recruits trained to 10 000 in the 2023/2024 financial year. The 2024/2025 cohort is thus expected to commence their training in April 2024.

Deputy Minister Mathale said the aim is to ensure sufficient boots on the ground to serve and protect the communities.

"We are embarking on this process to ensure more boots on the ground in an effort to maximise our crime combatting efforts," Mathale said.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola said the organisation is targeting those with a passion for public service.

"We are inviting disciplined, upright and passionate candidates who are ready to serve and protect their communities. With more boots on the ground, we aim to enhance and improve our response to emerging crime trends," General Masemola said.

The basic requirements for enlistment are the following: Be a South African citizen, be in possession of a matric certificate with NO criminal record.