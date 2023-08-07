South Africa: Kubayi Calls for Tough Actions Against Poor-Performing Contractors

Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) must probe projects that are affected by poor performance, as contractors who under-deliver or abandon projects must be brought to book.

Kubayi made the call to the Free State Human Settlements Department during a recent oversight visit to Mangaung Metropolitan and Matjhabeng Municipality to assess performance, including delivery of housing units and basic services.

Together with Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, and Human Settlements MEC, Ketso Makume, Kubayi visited blocked housing projects with the aim of finding solutions.

The department has prioritised the completion of blocked projects, which are expected to deliver close to 10 000 units in the province. The eradication of rural mud houses and asbestos roofs; the provision of basic services and infrastructure in informal settlements and homes for military veterans are also top priority.

During the visits to both municipalities, Kubayi expressed her disappointment with the staggering number of incomplete projects, which deny the poor and vulnerable access to a decent homes.

She raised concern about State funds, amounting to hundreds of millions, that have been spent on incomplete projects.

She further expressed her disappointment at the number of unscrupulous contractors, who were comfortable with siphoning State funds without having delivered a single project milestone.

Kubayi warned that the delivery of houses on time and within budget is non-negotiable.

"We allocated resources and those are meant to change the lives of the people. Poor performance by contractors is a slap in the face of those who live in squalor," Kubayi said.

She said the department, together with the Free State government, agreed that there must be consequences for those who have denied people their right to dignity.

"When I joined the department, I called on the contractors to return to the abandoned sites and make good on their contractual obligations. We have now resolved that we will go after those who have vanished with government resources.

"The poor performance of one province affects the entire sector and hence the need for all provinces to crack the whip on poor performing contractors to ensure that targets are met," Kubayi said.

The Minister said for the financial year 2023/24, the department has allocated R19.2 billion to provincial grants and R12.5 billion for municipal grants.

With its budget allocation of close to R1 billion, the Free State has committed that during this financial year, it will deliver close to 10 000 housing units, including the eradication of mud houses and asbestos roofs; providing basic services and infrastructure in informal settlements, and accelerating the delivery of houses for military veterans and completing blocked projects.

In an effort to assist the province to achieve its set targets, the Minister announced that she has agreed to a request to second two officials from the National Human Settlements to provide additional capacity to the provincial department.

She said the two officials are expected to be in the province as early as next week.

Responding to a recent land invasion in Botshabelo in Mangaung, the Minister called on community members to partner with government to deliver sustainable human settlements.

She also warned against "shack lords" and illegal occupation of land, saying it affects service delivery.

The communities were also reminded that the occupation of land unsuitable for human settlements development in many instances results in loss of lives due disasters.

Over 600 title deeds given to elderly women

The oversight visit also included the handing over of 600 title deeds to mostly elderly women beneficiaries.

Kubayi urged the beneficiaries not to fall into the temptation of selling their newly acquired homes or to give them to loan sharks.

"This is proof that a house is yours and belongs to you and your loved ones. Hold on to it and hand it over to your next generations," Kubayi told beneficiaries.

The Minister also commended women's contribution to providing sustainable human settlements in many parts of the country, and called for increased allocation of projects towards women contractors, as part of the 40% set aside policy.