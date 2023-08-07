South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport Adds Faulty Traffic Signals Reporting to #PotholeFixGP App

press release

Gauteng adds faulty traffic signals reporting to #PotholeFixGP App

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has moved to introduce an additional feature to report faulty traffic signals through the "PotholeFixGP", an application that enables members of the public to report potholes on the provincial and local road network.

Launched in 2022 and with over 7418 potholes reported, "PotholeFixGP" is an easy-to-use app that is available from Google PlayStore and Apple App stores. It currently boasts over 8300 (Android) and over 950 (IoS) downloads.

It was launched in 2022 as part of the Department's #SmartMobility Campaign and forms part of the Department's commitment of leveraging new technologies to assist with the monitoring of and maintaining traffic signals, potholes and other road defects that require urgent attention.

Following its success, the Department has now introduced an additional feature that enables motorists to report faulty traffic signals on roads throughout the province.

The added function is intended to enhance user experience of the people of Gauteng. It is ultimately set up to improve service delivery to the people of Gauteng.

The APP can provide a status update of the traffic signal and potholes ranging from reported, assigned to completed. It further allows for checking and verifying whether a reported traffic signal/pothole is on a municipal, provincial or a national (SANRAL) road.

MEC Diale-Tlabela is encouraging the take up of the application.

"We are encouraged by the rising numbers of downloads. The Department further urges Gauteng residents to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention," said the MEC.

The MEC added that the information was important as it provides the Department with insight into maintenance challenges on province's roads and assists with better planning on resource deployment.

"PotholeFixGP" serves to build relationships with motorists/road users, so they become eyes and ears of the Department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe and pleasant driving experience.

To download the App, kindly click on the below link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=za.co.thinkninjas.csir_pot...