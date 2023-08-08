Rwanda: Meet the Women Who Made Rwanda Proud at 2023 Afrobasket

Nigeria's D'Tigress had a campaign to remember when they claimed the fourth straight FIBA Women's Afrobasket last weekend but Rwanda wrote a new story for themselves when they achieved the top four finish in the tournament for the first time in the country's basketball history.

Though they had an automatic qualification for the tournament as hosts, Rwanda defied the underdog tag and embarked on an unforgettable journey that captivated fans and earned them a spot in the semifinals. Not a bad show for Cheikh Sarr's ladies. Indeed, they left everything on the floor to defend the Rwandan jersey and make their country proud.

Times Sport takes a look at who is who in the Rwandan roster that achieved such a historic milestone.

Assouma Uwizeye

Age: 27

Standing at 1.82m, Uwizeye showcased her prowess on the court, averaging 5.8 points, 6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

The 27-year-old APR Women power forward used her experience in FIBA events to make her presence in the team felt on and off the court.

Uwizeye had previously played for Rwanda in the 2022 FIBA Africa Champions Cup Women, where she displayed her all-around skills, averaging 9.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Odile Tetero

Age: 25

Despite her modest statistics in the tournament, Tetero made significant contributions to her team's performance.

It was during the 2023 Women's Afrobasket qualifiers that the APR women point guard came to the occasion, leading Rwanda in scoring with averages of 12.5 points and 3 assists per game. Her ability to create scoring opportunities and facilitating plays on the court showcases her value as a skilled point guard.

Destiney Promise Philoxy

Age: 22

Arguably Rwanda's best performer at the Kigali AfroBasket campaign, Promise consistently proved to make the difference in deciding a couple results for Rwanda, averaging 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Her exceptional performance earned her the sixth spot in the player stats list of the tournament.

Known as a defensive havoc on opponents, the US-based combo guard possesses a remarkable ability to penetrate the defense and create scoring opportunities in transition.

At just 22, she has already made significant strides in her basketball career. Hailing from Queens, New York, Philoxy made her mark as a key player for UMass, the college women's basketball team of the University of Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Conference of NCAA Division 1.

During her time at UMass, Philoxy left an indelible mark, averaging 10.8 points per game (1,597 total), 3.7 rebounds per game (541 total), and 4.7 assists per game.

Her remarkable achievements earned her well-deserved accolades, including two-time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team member, two-time All-Conference Second Team honoree, and a spot on the All-Championship Team in the 2020-21 season. Her talent and impact were evident right from her first year, securing her a place on the All-Rookie Team.

In the 2022-23 season, she continued to shine, leading the Atlantic 10 in total assists with 171, while ranking second with 5.0 assists per game. Her exceptional play further solidified her standing in the NCAA, landing her at 22nd for total assists and 33rd for assists average.

Taking her skills to the next level, she is set to embark on a professional journey in the A1 Ethniki Women's Basketball league in Greece.

Janai Crooms Robertson

Age: 24

An outstanding player throughout the Women's Afrobasket tournament. Robertson consistently showcased her talent, averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, the 24-year-old combo guard has made her mark during her college career. She played for three schools, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Providence College, leaving a trail of success and excellence at each one.

Her stint at the Big East conference of the NCAA Division 1 in Providence Friars was particularly remarkable. During the 2022-23 season, she played in 31 of the Friars' 32 games, appearing in the starting line-up each time. A true asset to the team, she led the Friars with an average of 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Currently a free agent, Robertson is on the cusp of entering the professional league, ready to take her talent and skills to new heights.

Chantal Kiyobe

Age: 23

The REG Women basketball club player, who stands at 170cm, brought her skills and dedication to the team.

While her stats in the tournament may not be that impressive, it's important to recognize her significant role as a valuable substitute player used for rotations.

Kiyobe managed to deliver in as few minutes as she could get, maintaining the team's energy and cohesion during crucial moments of the game.

Sifa Ineza

Age: 21

At just 21, the youngster has already shown what she can offer the court, making a significant impact in the tournament. Averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, Ineza showcased her versatility and skill which were crucial to Rwanda's results in the Women's Afrobasket.

She will be remembered for her vital role the time she rose to the occasion of becoming Uganda's nightmare, as her 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists inspired Rwanda to the semifinals after beating the Gazelles 66-61 in the quarter finals.

Currently, she's honing her talent at the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders women's basketball club, representing Middle Tennessee State University in the Conference USA of Division I within the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

She also played for Florida International University and Rwandan side The Hoops.

Sandra Kantore

Age: 30

Her impact may not be solely reflected in the stats, but her presence on the court was felt by her teammates and opponents alike.The 30-year-old shooting guard brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the game.

During the Women's Afrobasket she provided valuable support to her team through her defensive efforts, playmaking skills, and decent basketball IQ.

Throughout her career, she has showcased her talent in other clubs, including REG Women BBC, Ubumwe BBC, and Berco Stars, a prominent Division 1 women's basketball team in Burundi.

Hope Butera

Age: 22

At just 22 years old, the US-based centre was among the standout performers in the tournament, averaging 6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Currently, she is making waves as a player for the Idaho Vandals women's basketball team, representing University of Idaho in the Big Sky Conference of the NCAA Division I.

Butera's skills and performances on the court were a key factor in her team's success.

Charlotte Umugwaneza

Age: 38

The oldest in the squad, Umugwaneza's contribution to Rwandan women's basketball has been nothing short of legendary and, at 38, she continues to shine on the court.

Standing at 195cm, the veteran holds the captain role for Rwanda women's basketball national team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During her prime, she was regarded as "one of the best centers to have come out of Rwandan women's basketball," a title that speaks volumes about her impact on the sport.

And it didn't come by chance, she rather she earned it, after establishing herself as a key player since her youth days at former National University of Rwanda (NUR) and Nyanza district women's basketball teams.

Céline De Roy

Age: 29

As a seasoned player, De Roy brought her expertise to the court, not just as a player as her skills go beyond the hardwood. She is also a professional translator, proving her dedication to both sports and academics.

She currently plays for Mari Group Riva Basket in Switzerland.

Marie Laurence Imanizabayo

Age: 26

She was unlucky to show what she anticipated to offer for the game as injury ruled her out of the competition. Maybe Rwanda missed a bit of the point guard's contribution to make a step closer to the championship only to see eventual champions Nigeria stand in their way in the semifinals.

Imanizabayo is a key player for APR Women BBC. Standing at 170cm, she's known for her quick thinking and agile moves on the court.

During the tournament, she played a role in Rwanda's victory over Cote D'Ivoire, contributing 4 points and 2 rebounds. However, her shining moment was cut short when she suffered an ankle injury during an offensive play with just 51 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That was the last Women's Afrobasket match she played.

Soiffa Wibabara

Age: 28

Standing at 174cm, the Small Forward plays for Brunehaut in Belgium. With limited time she got in the tournament, Wibabara averaged 1.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.