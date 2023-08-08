Zimbabwe: Winky D's Romance With Jamaica Continues

ZimDancehall kingpin, Winky D's affinity with Jamaica continues as the muso is featured on the latest album of young caribbean reggae artist, Black Hero.

The album which is set for release on August 18 features renowned Jamaican dancehall and reggae musicians.

According to a tracklist released by Black Hero, Winky D will feature on the track 'big tings'.

The song was produced by Zimbabwean songwriter and Grammy award winner Brian Soko better known as Soko7.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Black Hero paid tribute to Winky D and the United States-based producer, hinting at a possible visit to Zimbabwe.

"Ayo Zimbabwe really showing up on the mission rn bless up to my Zim family legit planning as we speak how to come home to Mama Africa much respect to Winky D and Soko 7 for making this album super special," said Black Hero.

For Winky D, this marks a second project with Jamaican artists after featuring on the latest Africa Unite - a Robert Marley tribute album.

In May Winky D also clinched best African reggae/dancehall entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held in Jamaica.

Back home, Winky D is facing attempts by the ruling elite to muzzle him with his music receiving censorship on State-owned media.

His powerful social commentary lyrics which castigate corruption and other vices have apparently rattled the ruling elites.