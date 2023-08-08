Kenya, U.S. Senators to Meet Over Embassy Bombing Compensation

Nairobi — The Senate Ad hoc Committee pushing for the compensation to families of Kenyan victims of the August 7, 1998 bombing on the US Embassy in Nairobi is set to meet their United States counterparts for compensation plans next Month.

Doctor Romona Tascoe, a member of the US Embassy stated that she is following up on compensation plans for Kenyan victims.

"Please find mercy and forgiveness for the Americans who are offering an apology. I promise that I will continue to fight for Kenyans victims to receive their compensation," she said.

According to her, the US citizens victims of the bombing have been compensated.

The nine team members committee led by Machakos County Senator Agnes Kavindu says that it has been 25 years since the bomb blast occurred and up to date the victims have never been compensated.

"The US victim fund was created in the year 2014 and now it has been over two decades and many of the Kenyan victims continue to seek compensation," she said.

Senator Kavindu has also called on the Ministry of health to ensure there is medical treatment cover for the surviving victims of the bombing, adding that some of them got severe injuries and are still in need of medical treatment.

"The bombing claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people and caused many casualties who were pedestrians and motorists in the crowded streets of Nairobi, " she stated.

According to the senator, the attack serves as a reminder that no country is immune to the threats of terror attacks, urging that the government should remain vigilant in fighting acts of terrorism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The committee is pleading with the US government to work on the proposal to congress and initiate amendments through the US victims of state sponsored terrorism Acts and request consideration to make Kenyan victims eligible to participate in the US victim terrorist compensation fund," she added.

At least 213 Kenyans in Nairobi were killed in the attack caused by the Al Qaeda terrorist group targeting the US embassy.

Kavindu says that the committee will coordinate with the ministry of foreign and Diaspora affairs in the engagement of victims representing the Us Government stakeholders in Kenya and Abroad to pursue and accomplish compensation of Kenyan victims' families.

This committee is mandated to support eligibility of Kenyans and Americans victims spouses and next of kin in the victim compensation fund," Kavindu Said.