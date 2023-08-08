South Africa: Integrated Police Deployments Dealing With Taxi Strike in the Western Cape

press release

Western Cape — Integrated police deployments are currently dealing with incidents of public violence which erupted this morning in the Nyanga area as the looming taxi strike is yet to come to an end. Roads in and around Nyanga and the CTIA have been affected and traffic is severely backed up on the N2. Incidents of busses torched in Borcherds Quarry Road are under investigation, and as yet, no injuries have been reported to SAPS.

Our members will remain on high alert and deployed in numbers to ensure the safety of the public, and to maintain law and order.

We encourage any person who has been affected by an act of criminality to report the matter to SAPS immediately, so that an investigation can be initiated.

The public is urged to be vigilant and to apply safety measures to avoid being caught off-guard during the taxi strike.

Media Statement - Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape