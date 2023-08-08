South Africa: Load Shedding to Alternate Between Stage 1, 2 and 4

Eskom is expected to implement alternating stages of load shedding throughout this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented between 5am to 4pm followed by Stage 4 between 4pm to 5am.

No load shedding is expected between 5am to 4pm on Wednesday. However, this will be followed by Stage 2 between 4pm and midnight.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden and Duvha power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Medupi Power Station was taken offline for repairs.

"The delay in returning to service two generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service," the state power utility said.

By Sunday, unplanned breakdowns rendered some 15 050MW of generating capacity unavailable with a further 4434MW taken offline for maintenance.

The power utility called on South Africans to do their part to save electricity.

"We appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances. We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding," Eskom said.