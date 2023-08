Nairobi — President William Ruto is currently chairing a Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge in his five-day working tour.

The meeting kicked off at exactly 7am, officials said.

His itinerary indicates that he will later commission the new KCC Plant in Kiganjo, in Kieni Constituency.

The president has been on a five-day working tour in Sagana State Lodge, and launching development projects in the region.