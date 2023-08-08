South Africa: How Diamond Dealer Bankrolled Former President Zuma's Legal Fees - South African News Briefs - August 8, 2023

How Diamond Dealer Bankrolled Former President Zuma's Legal Fees

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg contributed at least R3.2 million to former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees in September 2022, facilitated through his attorney's trust account, reports News24. This financial support was directed towards Zuma's unsuccessful private prosecution against journalist Karyn Maughan, state advocate Billy Downer, and his case against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Liebenberg, known for his friendly ties with Zuma, extended this assistance due to his belief that Zuma was unfairly treated. However, Zuma's legal challenges met with failure in court.

Koeberg Nuclear Plant's Costly Extension Sparks Energy Debate

The Koeberg nuclear power station's ambitious life extension project, initially budgeted at R20 billion in 2010, is now projected to cost up to R140 billion due to inflation adjustments, foreign exchange fluctuations, and unforeseen delays, reports TimesLive. The Koeberg Alert Alliance, a watchdog group, submitted a document to National Treasury, expressing concerns over these escalating costs and the uncertainty of the plant's operation beyond July 2024 when its license expires. Treasury confirmed receipt of the submission and plans to respond.

Inmate Dies, 18 Injured in Fire at Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre

A fire broke out at Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo, resulting in the death of one inmate, reports SABC News. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed the incident and said that details about the dead inmate would be disclosed later. At least 18 injured inmates are currently receiving medical treatment. The fire extensively damaged the kitchen, maintenance section, and two blocks that housed around 2,000 inmates. Many inmates had to spend the night on the soccer field due to a lack of accommodation following the fire. It is suspected that the fire was started by inmates seeking transfers to other prisons.

