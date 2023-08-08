Kenya: Petition Challenging Finance Act 2023 to Be Heard September 13, 14

Nairobi — The High Court has now set the hearing of 14 petitions challenging the Finance Act 2023 for September 13 and 14.

Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi set in motion the hearing of the petitions during a mention on Monday.

Earlier, the bench struck out an application in which Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is seeking to cross examine Senate Speaker Amason Kingi over his affidavit on the Finance Bill 2023.

Omtatah stated that that the timelines in the affidavit conflict with what really happened as regards the consideration of the Finance Bill, 2023.

The senator added that a letter by the speaker does not negate the constitutional requirement for concurrence by the two Houses of Parliament on Bills, including whether they affect counties and their governments.

He wanted the court to determine whether, Kingi's letter raises a question as to whether it is secretive and solely at the discretion of the two Speakers and at what point it is considered that the two Houses have concurred.