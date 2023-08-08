Kenya: High Court Summons Epra Boss Daniel Kiptoo for Disobeying Order on Finance Act 2023

Nairobi — The High Court has summoned the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for disobeying the order on the Finance Act 2023.

According to the petitioner Okiya Omtatah, Kiptoo went on to increase petroleum prices by 8 percent when the court had issued an order on July 10 barring any increment.

According to Omtatah, the order was duly served upon him and he proceeded to increase the prices of petroleum.

The government reviewed fuel prices upwards despite a court order that temporarily halted the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 in a case filed by activists and a Senator.

The revision factoring an 8 per cent VAT increase means that petrol will retail at Sh195.5 in Nairobi and most parts of the country while Diesel will sell at Sh179.8 per litre.

The announcement was made by the Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority (EPRA), hours after the High Court issued a temporary injunction.

The petition was filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and six other activists.

In conservatory orders issued by Justice Mugure Thande on Friday, the State was directed to file a response by Tuesday, July 4.

The orders effectively stop the government from levying any taxes under the new Act, including the 8 percent VAT increment on fuel set to take effect Saturday.

President William Ruto signed the Bill after the National Assembly adopted his tax proposals despite concerns from civil society and the Opposition Azimio coalition.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has already announced protests against the new Act from July 7, accusing President William Ruto of ignoring the plight of Kenyans.

"The president does not listen to Kenyans. He does not care and that is why we must go to the streets because that is the only language he understands," Raila told a rally in Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday.