Rwanda: Govt Allocates Land for 2,000 'Affordable Green Homes' in Kigali

The government has dedicated 14.4 hectares of land to Green City Kigali Company (GCKC), a state-owned enterprise, for the construction of 2,000 'green homes' through a public-private partnership.

Green homes, designed with a focus on environmental sustainability, emphasize the efficient use of energy, water, and building materials, utilizing eco-friendly, sustainably sourced, and recycled materials.

The cabinet last week approved the ministerial order allocating state land for green homes as part of the Green City Kigali Project in Kinyinya sector, Gasabo district.

The comprehensive project aims to create a model community spanning 600 hectares in the Kinyinya hill area. It intends to offer affordable housing for low to middle-income groups, promoting sustainable and culturally compatible, climate-resilient urban communities that set new standards replicable throughout Rwanda and beyond, aiming towards a net-zero future.

Basil Karimba, the Chief Executive Officer of Green City Kigali Company (GCKC), responsible for executing the Green City Kigali Project, informed The New Times that the project is currently in the design stage since June 2022.

"We have already raised 40 million euros to drive the project, enabling us to commence the initial studies. Our goal is to implement the project through a public-private partnership," he said.

The project's feasibility study was completed in 2018, followed by a competition to secure designers. In 2022, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBStudios), a British architectural design firm, was chosen to develop the green city Kigali master plan and detailed designs for the pilot phase.

The Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) is overseeing the project's implementation with financial support from the German Development Cooperation through the KfW Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Karimba said the design is based on the existing city's master plan, with additional elements to create a green and sustainable community, incorporating nature-based solutions, recreational and public spaces to reduce the carbon footprint and adapt to climate change.

"The project aims to address affordable housing challenges while prioritizing environmental protection and sustainable urbanization."

The green city will incorporate clean technologies, electric vehicles, electric bicycles and motorcycle lanes, renewable energy, sustainable waste treatment, biogas plants, urban forests, and other features. It will also include schools, markets, and other facilities to foster employment opportunities.

Construction and occupation of the 16-hectare pilot phase is expected to be completed by 2028.