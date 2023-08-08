Rwanda: New Bill Proposes Mandatory Permits for Tree Harvesting

In a move to bolster forest and tree protection, a proposed bill by the government aims to make it obligatory for residents seeking to harvest forests or trees for various purposes to obtain permits from competent authorities.

The New Times has learned that the issuance of permits for harvesting private (individual) forests will be overseen by district authorities, while permits for harvesting state forests will be granted by the Rwanda Forestry Authority, the current institution responsible for forest management and promotion.

Last week, the Lower House approved the draft law governing forests and trees, which is set to replace the existing law enacted in 2013.

Under the new bill, specific tree categories will be protected, with harvesting permitted only after a specified period. However, some residents have expressed concerns that obtaining permits for their own trees, often used for essential purposes like construction, might be burdensome.

The Minister for Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya clarified the bill's broadened scope, encompassing the management of trees, leading to its title, "Draft Law Governing Forests and Trees."

The bill addresses issues arising from the absence of licensing requirements for harvesting forests smaller than two hectares, leading to immature trees being harvested. To tackle this, the bill prohibits the harvesting, use, and sale of immature trees (referred to as "poles" in the bill) without approval from the minister in charge of forests.

However, MPs have raised concerns about potential inconveniences to residents, especially those using immature trees for agricultural support, like bean cultivation.

While the bill proposes sanctions for harvesting a forest without a permit, some lawmakers suggest considering the forest size when issuing permits. They argue that residents with smaller forests should have easier access to permits, preventing unnecessary bureaucracy.

According to the bill, harvesting a forest without a permit could result in an administrative fine ranging from Rwf500,000 to Rwf1 million, depending on the forest size. Likewise, using poles without a permit could lead to fines ranging from Rwf500,000 to Rwf3 million, based on the scale of the construction project.

The proposed bill aims to strike a balance between protecting Rwanda's forests and meeting the essential needs of its residents.