Tanzania: TBs Counsels SMEs On Goods Verification

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has called upon Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country to verify their products that will help them penetrate wide markets.

TBS's Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Ms Gladness Kaseka made the remarks yesterday during the farmer's day exhibition held at Themi open ground, Njiro in Arusha.

"Verification processes are conducted free of charge to the SMEs since the government has set aside the sum of money to cover all costs... I call upon those who have not yet verified to do so," said Ms Kaseka

Additionally, "Until now, more than 600 entrepreneurs from various places in the country have verified their products with the TBS under this programme,"

She stressed that TBS's motive to attend the exhibition area is to introduce various services provided by the authority while discovering challenges facing the SMEs and being able to provide solutions.

"We have been here since the beginning of the exhibition on August 1 purposely to discover challenges facing the entrepreneurs and be able to give solutions," she added.

Speaking on the services provided, Ms Kaseka mentioned registration of food and cosmetics premises, quality of standard licenses, guidelines on exportation business, and sensitising on the importance of reading instructions on packages to identify the product's validity.