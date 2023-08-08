Angola: MPs Vote for Draft Law On Amendment to Vat On 14 August

7 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Assembly will discuss and vote on August 14, in general terms, on the Proposal that changes the Code of Value Added Tax (VAT) on foodstuffs from 14 to 07 per cent.

The decision came out this Monday at the end of the Conference of the leaders of the Parliamentary Groups, which defined the agenda of the 8th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the V Legislature.

The Legislative initiative of the President of the Republic, as holder of the Executive Power, aims to adapt it to the current context of the country in the economic and social aspects to the economic and financial challenges faced by families and companies.

The Document aims, among others, to reduce the VAT incidence rate on all foodstuffs, from 14% to 7%, with the exception of the province of Cabinda, which will now have a single VAT incidence rate of around 1%, taking into account the Special Regime in force in that region. DC/AL/ADR/CF/NIC

