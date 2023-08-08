Africa Needs Leaders Aligned With Continent's Cause - Angolan Diploamt

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia Miguel Bembe said that Africa and the world need a new generation of leaders with deep scientific knowledge in view of the reality of their countries and the continent.

Miguel Bembe, who is also the country's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), said so during the graduation ceremony of the university named "New Generation University College".

The diplomat said that African countries should train their own cadres based on the thoughts of the leaders who proclaimed the independence that freed the peoples from the colonial yoke.

The "New Generation University College", a private higher education institution in Ethiopia, was founded in 2002 by academic Matthew Gichile Tura.

Among the graduates, include the Angolans António Lamas Benedito Xavier and André Sozinho Paulo Sócrates, who completed a Master's degree in Global Studies, International Relations and Diplomacy.

António Lamas Benedito Xavier, who is a Lieutenant, is also the Chief of Staff of the African Standby Force (FAEA), while André Sócrates, also a Lieutenant Colonel, works as an analyst for the region. Both were serving missions to the African Union.

