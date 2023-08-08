Africa Needs Leaders Aligned With Continent's Cause - Angolan Diploamt

7 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia Miguel Bembe said that Africa and the world need a new generation of leaders with deep scientific knowledge in view of the reality of their countries and the continent.

Miguel Bembe, who is also the country's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), said so during the graduation ceremony of the university named "New Generation University College".

The diplomat said that African countries should train their own cadres based on the thoughts of the leaders who proclaimed the independence that freed the peoples from the colonial yoke.

The "New Generation University College", a private higher education institution in Ethiopia, was founded in 2002 by academic Matthew Gichile Tura.

Among the graduates, include the Angolans António Lamas Benedito Xavier and André Sozinho Paulo Sócrates, who completed a Master's degree in Global Studies, International Relations and Diplomacy.

António Lamas Benedito Xavier, who is a Lieutenant, is also the Chief of Staff of the African Standby Force (FAEA), while André Sócrates, also a Lieutenant Colonel, works as an analyst for the region. Both were serving missions to the African Union.

FMA/AL/MRA/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.