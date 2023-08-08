East Africa: DR Congo - East African Community Troops Help Woman Deliver

7 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Kenyan troops under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) on Saturday, August 5, while on patrol in Kibumba, in Nyiragongo Territory, North Kivu Province attended to a woman in labour pains.

With medical facilities closed in the area, the Kenyan soldiers' medical team conducted a successful delivery and stabilised the mother and baby before transferring them to Kinyaruchinya Health Centre in Goma for further management, the EACRF said.

The EAC regional force was deployed in November 2022, with a mandate to support the peace process in the region, especially to secure the withdrawal of the M23 rebels.

The regional force occupies areas from which the M23 rebel group withdrew. With troops from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, and South Sudan, the regional force has secured territories vacated by the M23 rebels.

EACRF said with support from and other stakeholders the mission will "bring peace in North Kivu and enable the reopening of social and public amenities such as hospitals and schools among others."

Eastern DR Congo is home to more than 130 foreign and local armed groups, which are responsible for atrocities. The region has remained volatile for nearly three decades.

Multiple interventions, including the United Nations' largest peacekeeping missions in the country (MONUSCO), have failed to end decades of violence in the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.