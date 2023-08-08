Rwanda: Hon. Soraya M. Hakuziyaremye Joins Graça Machel Trust's Expert Leaders Group in Financial Inclusion

press release

The Graça Machel Trust is excited to welcome Hon. Soraya M. Hakuziyaremye, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, as the newest member of their esteemed Expert Leaders Group (ELG) in Financial Inclusion. This appointment marks another milestone in her illustrious career, highlighted by significant achievements in the financial sector and a commitment to promoting gender-inclusive policies. The Trust's Founder, Mrs Graça Machel, personally welcomed Hon. Hakuziyaremye on 19 July 2023 during a private meeting in Rwanda.

Hon. Hakuziyaremye has achieved notable accomplishments in her journey to becoming Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda. Prior to this role, she served as Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry and gained expertise in the financial sector during her time at ING Bank in London.

Mrs Machel commended Rwanda's commitment to gender inclusivity in the financial sector. Hon. Hakuziyaremye has been tasked with sharing Rwanda's experience with gender-inclusive policies and the Rwanda Roadmap 2027, aimed at narrowing the gender gap in access to finance. This dedication to fostering gender equality in the financial services sector is commendable and inspires the region.

Under her guidance and Rwanda's transformative efforts, the financial services sector has witnessed significant progress in gender representation. Mrs Machel congratulated Rwanda on its remarkable strides, especially in the leadership roles held by women. In just seven years, the number of women leading financial services institutions in Rwanda has risen from one to five out of fifteen banks by 2023. This paradigm shift reflects Rwanda's commitment to promoting diversity and empowerment in the financial industry. Hon. Hakuziyaremye's appointment to the Graça Machel Trust's Expert Leaders Group in Financial Inclusion is a testament to her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to the financial sector.

The Expert Leaders Group is a group of African women leaders in the finance sector working to promote women's participation in the digital economy. It was convened by the Graça Machel Trust in 2021 and is led by Mrs. Graça Machel. The group includes female Deputy Governors of Central Banks, financial regulators, and senior financial sector leaders.