South Africa: Africa CDC Statement On the Official Visit of the Director General of Africa CDC to the Republic of South Africa

On the invitation of the Republic of South Africa, the Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), His Excellency Dr. Jean Kaseya will be on a three-day official mission to South Africa.

The visit aims to strengthen the Africa CDC's collaboration and cooperation with the Republic of South Africa on Pandemic Preparedness Prevention and Response (PPPR) and, local manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics in Africa, paving the way for greater autonomy.

During this visit, the Africa CDC DG will meet Senior government officials, key partners, and local manufacturers to share the Africa CDC's Vision for a New Public Health Order and discuss ways to harness win-win partnerships on local manufacturing.

On the last day, the Africa CDC DG will meet His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, to thank him for his inspiring work as the African Union Champion for COVID-19 and discuss the role of the COVID-19 Commission in the post COVID-19 era.

Dr. Ngashi Ngongo, PHDChief of Staff and Head of Executive Office Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention