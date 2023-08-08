Namibia Eyes Meat Exports to China

Local livestock producers stand to benefit from increased revenue and market access as the government nears a groundbreaking meat export agreement with China.

This has been confirmed by minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein, who says the government is currently in the final stages of negotiations to secure the deal.

Schlettwein says the deal, focused on sheep and goat meat products, is expected to open up a new avenue for economic growth in the country.

"When finalised, this will open up a significant market for Namibian sheep and goat meat products, thus creating an opportunity for increased domestic productive capacity by producers," Schlettwein says.

The minister was speaking at the reopening of Hartlief's Mariental abattoir, Farmers Meat, on Thursday.

Schlettwein also announced that the parliament has approved the amended Meat Industry Act, which creates a consolidated regulatory framework through which meat industries can be better and more effectively supported.

"This is an important milestone achieved on our road towards a better integrated agricultural sector, which envelops the value chain development rather than the fragmented approach followed in the past," Schlettwein said.

He said Namibia's unique position as the sole African country with access to top-paying global markets is a result of the country's comparable veterinary capabilities and abattoir standards.

"We must ensure solid phytosanitary capabilities to safeguard our export potential for agricultural commodities.

Additionally, we have to maintain the ability to supply both the domestic market and export markets, be it in Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, or existing and potential markets elsewhere," Schlettwein said.

He said partnerships are crucial for achieving national development goals, with the private sector playing a crucial role.

"The reopening of Farmers Meat is a prime example of how private investment serves as a catalyst for revitalising economic activity in general and the smallstock industry in particular," Schlettwein said.

Farmers Meat, under the umbrella of the Hartlief Group, a subsidiary of Ohlthaver and List (O&L), resumed commercial operations in October 2022 after a two-year closure caused by the devastating drought that plagued the country.

It is the biggest sheep abattoir operation in Namibia and the only approved exporter of mutton in the country.

The company has paid over N$75 million to sheep producers between October 2022 and June 2023.

O&L's chief executive, Wessie van der Westhuizen, said Farmers Meat has successfully showcased and popularised the quality of Namibian lamb on a global scale.

"We have already begun exporting deboned lamb to Norway and Seychelles, and we are on the verge of exporting our first consignment to Germany (European Union) and Bermuda (Caribbean islands)," Van der Westhuizen said.

"In order to sustain this infrastructure, the plans to export to China, the Middle East and the United States need to be expedited by the government," he said.

"Obtaining export status opens the doors to lucrative international markets, the Southern African Development Community region and the wider African market, presenting tremendous growth opportunities for our business and Namibia as a whole," he said.

For the 2023 calendar year, Farmers Meat has set a target of processing 55 000 sheep. Looking ahead to 2024, the company aims to handle between 100 000 and 170 000 sheep.

By 2025, the company envisions reaching full production capacity, processing 280 000 sheep.

"This will necessitate additional investments, which we are only too willing to make. Hence, the abattoir will be temporarily shut down from 7 August until 4 September to allow significant maintenance, improvements, upgrading and investment in the plant," Van der Westhuizen said.