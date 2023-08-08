Rwanda: Kagame, Rajoelina Hold Talks

President Paul Kagame and his guest, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar, on Monday, August 7, held tête-à-tête shortly after attending a Rwanda-Madagascar Business Forum in Kigali where they emphasized the private sector's importance in driving any country's development ambitions.

Trade and investment are important drivers of the two countries' economic growth, Kagame said, reiterating the idea that a more connected Africa is, undoubtedly, a more prosperous Africa.

Among others, the Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) agreed to set up a Business Council that will fast-track cooperation between the private sector of both countries.

Kagame said: "From our discussions, the visit will open more doors for partnership. Rwanda stands ready to explore opportunities in different sectors, including tourism, ICT, mining, and agriculture for mutual benefit.

"We appreciate the presence of EDBM. For both our countries, trade and investment are important drivers of economic growth. A more connected Africa is undoubtedly a more prosperous Africa.

In recent years, we have been hit by extreme weather events, this has affected livelihoods and damaged biodiversity and infrastructure. We must share expertise and learn from each other's experiences."

"The evidence is clear that our continent is disproportionately impacted by climate change. We must mobilize domestic resources to mitigate the effects of climate change. That is how we build long-term resilience," Kagame added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Madagascar By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, during the two countries' business forum, an agreement between the Rwandan Private Sector Federation (PSF) and Madagascar's Groupement des Entreprises de Madagascar (GEM) to harness collaboration in driving economic development was signed.

Rajoelina: Rwanda a model of development in Africa

Rajoelina, who arrived in Rwanda earlier on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit, said: "I have had a long discussion with President Paul Kagame. We exchanged ideas for the future, and want to keep exchanging our best practices on how to transform our countries.

"It is not easy to transform a country that was divided. I personally want to salute President Paul Kagame's leadership. Today, Rwanda represents a model of development in Africa, there has been significant progress in economic development.

"Rwanda has become a model, and you have demonstrated that all things are possible. You have bounced back and have experienced rapid growth. And we are following suit, that is why I have come here with a solid Malagasy team, consisting of ministers, MPs, and private sector representatives."

Later in the evening, President Kagame was scheduled to host his guest together with his delegation to a State Banquet.

On the last day of his official visit, Rajoelina will visit the Kigali Special Economic Zone for a tour of Africa Improved Food and Gasabo Gold Refinery before being shown around the City of Kigali.

Madagascar and Rwanda enjoy commendable bilateral ties.

President Kagame last visited Africa's biggest island in June 2019 as a guest of honour at the country's 59th anniversary of independence.