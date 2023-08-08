Morocco Coach Reynald Pedros Hopeful of Upsetting France

Morocco women's national team head coach Reynald Pedros says he is well abreast with the French team which is a big advantage for his side ahead of the pair's round of 16 clash of the ongoing women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Atlas Lionesses will face France at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, South Australia on Tuesday, August 8 and the Moroccan coach, who is a former French international, says he knows how to beat his native country.

"I know this France team perfectly, which is an advantage for us," Pedros said ahead of Tuesday's game.

"They are a very strong team with experienced, top-level players."

Pedros coached as many as six of the players in the French squad at the World Cup during his time with the Olympique Lyonnais female team and he seems to know them inside out.

"We are going to try and cause them a few problems.

"It has been an incredible World Cup, full of surprises. That is the magic of sport at the highest level. You never know what is going to happen," he added

Morocco started the World Cup poorly as they were humiliated 6-0 by Germany but they came back strongly in their subsequent games as they recorded 1-0 wins over South Korea and Colombia respectively.

They finished second in Group H with six points, behind table leaders Colombia.