Rwanda: APR, Rwanda Energy Group Go Head-to-Head in Basketball League

7 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's two basketball heavyweights APR and Rwanda Energy Group face off in the national basketball league slated for Wednesday night, August 9, at Lycee de Kigali gymnasium.

In what promises to be a be tightly-contested matchup, there is a lot at stake for both teams.

Should REG win, they will move to the top of the table which is currently led by Patriots, while a win for APR would move them in second position.

REG are currently in second place, having amassed 37 points from 19 games while APR lie in third place with 36 points from 19 games, having lost two games and won 17.

APR has new faces in its squad including American shooting guard De Marcus Holland and Rwandan-British Center Prince Ibeh. The duo is already in Kigali; Times Sports can reliably report.

The Rwanda basketball league is currently in its second round, after which the playoffs will be played among the top 4 teams. The semifinals will be played in a best of five series, while the finals will be in a best of seven format.

The champions will represent Rwanda at the 2023 season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Table

Patriots 38 points

REG 37 points

APR 36 points

Espoir 36 points

Kigali Titans 34 points

ORION 34 points

Tigers BBC 33 points

UGB 32 points

IPRC-Huye 26 points

Shoot for The Stars BBC 25 points

IPRC-Kigali 24 points

IPRC-Musanze 23 points.

Wednesday

REG Vs APR 9pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.