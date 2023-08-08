Rwanda: APR, Rwanda Energy Group Go Head-to-Head in Basketball League

Rwanda's two basketball heavyweights APR and Rwanda Energy Group face off in the national basketball league slated for Wednesday night, August 9, at Lycee de Kigali gymnasium.

In what promises to be a be tightly-contested matchup, there is a lot at stake for both teams.

Should REG win, they will move to the top of the table which is currently led by Patriots, while a win for APR would move them in second position.

REG are currently in second place, having amassed 37 points from 19 games while APR lie in third place with 36 points from 19 games, having lost two games and won 17.

APR has new faces in its squad including American shooting guard De Marcus Holland and Rwandan-British Center Prince Ibeh. The duo is already in Kigali; Times Sports can reliably report.

The Rwanda basketball league is currently in its second round, after which the playoffs will be played among the top 4 teams. The semifinals will be played in a best of five series, while the finals will be in a best of seven format.

The champions will represent Rwanda at the 2023 season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Table

Patriots 38 points

REG 37 points

APR 36 points

Espoir 36 points

Kigali Titans 34 points

ORION 34 points

Tigers BBC 33 points

UGB 32 points

IPRC-Huye 26 points

Shoot for The Stars BBC 25 points

IPRC-Kigali 24 points

IPRC-Musanze 23 points.

Wednesday

REG Vs APR 9pm