Rwanda: APR, Rwanda Energy Group Go Head-to-Head in Basketball League

Rwanda's two basketball heavyweights APR and Rwanda Energy Group face off in the national basketball league slated for Wednesday night, August 9, at Lycee de Kigali gymnasium.
In what promises to be a be tightly-contested matchup, there is a lot at stake for both teams.
Should REG win, they will move to the top of the table which is currently led by Patriots, while a win for APR would move them in second position.
REG are currently in second place, having amassed 37 points from 19 games while APR lie in third place with 36 points from 19 games, having lost two games and won 17.
APR has new faces in its squad including American shooting guard De Marcus Holland and Rwandan-British Center Prince Ibeh. The duo is already in Kigali; Times Sports can reliably report.
The Rwanda basketball league is currently in its second round, after which the playoffs will be played among the top 4 teams. The semifinals will be played in a best of five series, while the finals will be in a best of seven format.
The champions will represent Rwanda at the 2023 season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).
Table
Patriots 38 points
REG 37 points
APR 36 points
Espoir 36 points
Kigali Titans 34 points
ORION 34 points
Tigers BBC 33 points
UGB 32 points
IPRC-Huye 26 points
Shoot for The Stars BBC 25 points
IPRC-Kigali 24 points
IPRC-Musanze 23 points.
Wednesday
REG Vs APR 9pm