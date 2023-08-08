Rwanda: Fashion, Music, and Thrills - the Entertainment Galore At Women's Afrobasket

BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, played host to a thrilling spectacle during the Women's Afrobasket 2023. The tournament witnessed the convergence of 12 national teams from across the continent, transforming the arena into a lively hub of sports and entertainment.

While the competition was fierce on the court, the entertainment quotient was equally high off it. From fashion statements to electrifying performances, the event was a fusion of sports and culture.

Fashion forward fans

The stands at BK Arena were a testament to the passion and pride of the fans. Attendees used fashion to represent their respective countries, accompanied with their flags .

For Rwandans, the "House of Tayo's Ijezi" or "Kwesa Rwanda Kits" were the go-to fashion choices. The sneaker culture was alive and well, with basketball aficionados showcasing their impeccable style through their choice of footwear.

In an interview with The New Times, Eric Shema, a devoted spectator, highlighted the fashion-conscious nature of the crowd: "Basketball games are always a great place to showcase your style. Everyone here knows about clothes and shoes, so you have to step up your game."

Showstopping performances

The entertainment extravaganza kicked off with the opening ceremony, where local Rwandan talents took center stage. Musicians Ariel Wayz, Ella Rings, and rapper Kenny K-Shot collaborated to create the FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2023 Anthem/Soundtrack, titled "Woman of Basketball."

Their performance not only wowed the audience at the opening ceremony but also resonated throughout the entire tournament. This provided a remarkable opportunity for Rwandan talents to gain international exposure.

When inquired about the experience of being involved in a FIBA-endorsed project, Ariel Wayz, the lead singer of the soundtrack, said: "I'm genuinely elated and immensely grateful to be a part of this project, particularly as a woman. It instills in me a sense of hope for the future."

Cultural troupe Intayoberana and Ishami Talents graced the stage with acrobatics and traditional dances, captivating the audience with their displays.

On day three of the tournament, French rapper La Fouine further ignited the halftime show during the Rwanda vs Angola game. His performance, especially the song "Ma Meilleure," left fans and spectators thoroughly entertained.

In an interview with The New Times, La Fouine expressed his delight about performing in Rwanda: "It is always special for me to be in Rwanda. I am glad to see the evolution of this country. Whenever I'm here, it's like I'm in Europe or the USA, but I'm in Africa."

Local artists like Juno Kizigenza, Bruce The 1st, Logan Joe, Chriss Eazy, Kivumbi King, Bwiza, Kenny Sol and Alyn Sano also added their own flair to the event through their performances.

Each game day was transformed into a stage for these artistes, who were elated to connect with their fans. The synergy between basketball and music was evident, making the tournament a holistic entertainment experience.

Groove and beats

DJs played a pivotal role in setting the energetic and celebratory atmosphere during the tournament. Names like DJ Sonia, DJ Iraa, DJ Makeda, DJ Toxxyk, and DJ Klein were among those spinning the decks, providing the perfect musical backdrop for the games.

Interestingly, they would often play songs from the victorious teams' countries after the matches, infusing the arena with an extra dose of jubilation.

Winning excitement

Between the intense matchups, the audience had the chance to participate in fan contests. These contests offered a shot at winning BK Arena memorabilia, basketballs, bags, and t-shirts.

The crowd's enthusiasm reached new heights as fans aimed to sink basketballs into the hoop and score these exciting prizes.