Sudan: Armed Forces - All Regions and Divisions Witness Operational Stability, Control in Favour of Our Forces.

Khartoum — Hereunder SUNA publishes the (Situation Report) issued by the General Command of the Armed Forces on the progress of the military operations on the August 7th, 2023:

General Command of the Armed Forces Monday, 7th August 2023

Situation report

All regions and division witness operational stability and control in favour of our forces. Elements of the rebel militia today detained a large number of patients in Aburouf district and did not release them except after mediations from residents of the area following detention that lasted for hours.

A combing convoy of our forces clashed with the rebel militia today evening in East Nile at the triangle area and was able to defeat the enemy and inflict heavy losses. Our forces at some outposts in Al-Shajara also clashed with elements of the rebel militia and defeated them.

The Special Missions Forces continue with their operations all over the capital, and continues to inflict losses on the enemy. The total losses of the militia today exceeds twenty killed and several injured in Omdurman, Bahri and Khartoum. Two of the rebels were arrested at Bahri military zone.

Our forces launched several air strikes on gatherings of the enemy in several areas inside and outside the capital, and the movements and intentions of the enemy is being closely monitored to deal with them.

Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces.