Kenya: Swimming Coach Musei Confident in Juniors Despite Unfamiliar Waters at Commonwealth Youth Games

Nairobi — Commonwealth Youth Games team swimming coach Lydia Musei is optimistic her swimmers will put in a good show at the competition despite initial struggles to adapt to the weather in Trinidad and Tobago.

Musei said she expects great performances from Sara Mose and Aker Mutinda who will be in action later on Monday.

"We are looking forward to perform much better than today. We are looking forward to Sara who will be taking part in 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke. She is looking forward to producing her Personal Best (PB). For Aker, he has a 100m freestyle and is also looking to do a PB. Now that they have relaxed and adjusted to the weather, I am hoping they will do their best," Musei said.

The Poland-based Mose will be making her debut for Kenya at the international stage and will be keen on excelling over her competitors from Australia, England, Wales and the host country.

On the other hand, Mutinda will be in action for the second time after clocking 26.18 to finish seventh in Heat 4 of the men's 50 metres fly on Sunday.

Musei commended Mutinda for overcoming the transport challenges experienced enroute to Trinidad and Tobago to post a good result.

"Sara came earlier...she has been ready for the event. Aker came later because there were challenges with the transport but so far he has overcome it. He has tried to do his best time today but we are looking forward to tomorrow," she said.

The seventh edition of the youth games features eight disciplines including netball, athletics and para-athletics, beach volleyball, cycling (road), cycling (track), rugby sevens, swimming and triathlon.