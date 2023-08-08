Rwanda: Adolphe Kalisa Appointed FERWAFA Secretary General

8 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

The football governing body (FERWAFA) executive committee on Monday, August 7, appointed Adolphe 'Camarade' Kalisa as the federation's new Secretary General.

Kalisa has been serving the same role at APR FC before he was named to head federation' electoral commission.

The Secretary General position has been vacant since Henry Muhire stepped down from the top job in April citing personal reasons behind his resignation.

Jules Karangwa since took office on an interim role until Kalisa was appointed to take charge.

Meanwhile, Karangwa will continue his job as Head of Competitions and Legal Advisor at FERWAFA.

