Kenya: 25,000 Markets to Be Installed With Wi-Fi Hotspots Nationwide

Nairobi — The government will put up 25,000 WI-FI hotspots in markets across the country.

Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said this is part of the administration's digitization agenda.

Owalo added that access to the internet is key to an economic transformation.

"One of the challenges that stood out more so among the youths, our mothers and sisters, was that the cost of data was very high," Owalo said.

"We are responding as a government to that challenge by ensuring that we provide free Wi-Fi hotspots all over the country," he added.

The CS spoke on Sunday while presiding over the launch of the free WI-FI services in Diani Market, Ukunda, in Kwale County.

So far, the state has connected 5,084 government services to the e-citizen platform, improving service offerings.

"In five years, we will close the digital gap and every Kenyan will have access to the internet. The many young people who today are struggling with bundles and want to do their things on the internet will have an opportunity to do so with ease," President Ruto said in the run-up to the 2022 polls.

Currently, 17 hotspots have been set up within Nairobi alone, with Muthurwa and City Markets benefiting.