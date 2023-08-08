Kenya: 25,000 Markets to Be Installed With Wi-Fi Hotspots Nationwide

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The government will put up 25,000 WI-FI hotspots in markets across the country.

Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said this is part of the administration's digitization agenda.

Owalo added that access to the internet is key to an economic transformation.

"One of the challenges that stood out more so among the youths, our mothers and sisters, was that the cost of data was very high," Owalo said.

"We are responding as a government to that challenge by ensuring that we provide free Wi-Fi hotspots all over the country," he added.

The CS spoke on Sunday while presiding over the launch of the free WI-FI services in Diani Market, Ukunda, in Kwale County.

So far, the state has connected 5,084 government services to the e-citizen platform, improving service offerings.

"In five years, we will close the digital gap and every Kenyan will have access to the internet. The many young people who today are struggling with bundles and want to do their things on the internet will have an opportunity to do so with ease," President Ruto said in the run-up to the 2022 polls.

Currently, 17 hotspots have been set up within Nairobi alone, with Muthurwa and City Markets benefiting.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.