Kenya: Kilifi Supply Chain Chief Redeployed, Hospitals Named Procuring Entities

Nairobi — Kilifi County has redeployed its Head of Supply Chain in a radical shakeup a week after Governor Gideon Mung'aro reassigned four County Executive Committee Members.

In changes announced on Monday, Acting County Secretary Martin Mwaro named Kache Kazungu as the Acting Head of Supply Chain while moving Riziki Chonga to the County Public Service Board.

The changes endorsed by the newly-assigned Finance and Economic Planning County Executive Committee Member Raymond Ngala also saw 14 departments declared as procuring entities with respective heads of procurement.

Mwaro also said county hospitals, sub-counties and municipalities will forthwith be declared procuring entities as part of efforts to enhance service delivery.

Newly unveiled Heads of Procurement include Kadhengi Charo Executive (Services), Jane Mutula and Shadrack Mumba (Health and Sanitation), Kache Kazungu (Finance and Economic Planning), Titutus Ngumbao (Education, Vocational Training and ICT), and Sharlet Chimera (Gener, Culture, Youth and Sports).

County hospitals designated

Others are Nathaniel Chenji (Trade, Tourism Promotion and Cooperative Development), Magdalene Mjeni (Watre, Environment, Natural Resources and Solid Waste Management), Mary Nzaro (Agriculture, Livestock Development and Blue Economy) and Andrew Kombe (Public Service Management, Devolution and Civid Education).

Ngala also designated Heads of Procurement for Lands (Mlanda Mwazoga), Transport (Albert Ngla), County Attorney (Kadhengi Charo), Kilifi Municipality (Michael Mwadali), and Malindi Municipality (Humprey Juma).

"All sub-counties, hospitals and County Government agencies declared as procuring entities will shortly be staffed with heads of procurement to facilitate smooth operations," the Acting County Secretary advised.

Changes announced by Mwaro come a week after Governor Mung'aro reassigned four County Executive Committee Members in a Cabinet reshuffled issued alongside a stern warning directed at top county officials over delays in the execution of key projects.

Governor Munga'ro assigned Raymond Ngala the Finance and Economic Planning docket having moved him from Tourism, Trade and Cooperative Development.

Yaye Shoshi Ahmed who relinquished the finance docket was assigned Public Service.

Clara Chonga moved from Education to Tourism, Trade and Cooperatives while Kaingu Ndena relinquished the Public Service docket and moved to Early Childhood Development and ICT.

Mung'aro also redeployed three Chief Officers.

George Mwachiro moved from Environment to Tourism Promotion, Zamzam Ali from Devolution to Environment while Christine Mwaka was assigned as Chief Officer for Devolution having relinquished Tourism Promotion.

Governor Mung'aro ordered an audit on development projects decrying the slow pace of execution of key programs.

"The residents have been waiting too long for the development projects to be completed, but some of the contractors work in collusion with County staff to frustrate implementation of projects," he said.