Rwanda: IPRC Student Invents Tech Prototype to Boost Rice Yields

While still living in his hometown in Kamonyi District back in 2012, Shema Honore Bakundukize noticed his classmates were missing school to scare birds away from rice paddies. Determined to make a difference, he envisioned a technological tool to address this issue when he joined IPRC Gishari in Rwamagana district.

Now a level 2 electronics student at IPRC Gishari in Rwamagana district, the 20-year-old has successfully developed the "rice security indicator," an innovative device designed to scare birds away from rice fields. The device emits high-frequency sounds, effectively deterring birds from damaging rice crops, and ensuring the entire rice field is protected.

"This bird repellent device that I made works in a technological way so that when a bird comes 20 meters closer to the rice fields, it makes a noise that scares the birds away," said Bakundukize, who has nurtured his electronics skills since high school and further enhanced them during his studies at IPRC Gishari.

Bakundukize's prototype innovation offers several advantages over traditional methods like manual labor, which are inefficient and unsustainable. The device provides a better work-life balance by reducing workload, and its automation eliminates the need for constant human intervention, making it more economical.

The device also measures water levels in rice plantations, influencing water usage by guiding cultivators on the optimal amount needed in the soil. It ensures that plants receive the necessary water without causing damage, promoting better rice productivity.

The device's sensors continuously monitor water levels, providing real-time data to farmers, allowing them to adjust irrigation schedules accordingly. As a result, overwatering is prevented, and rice fields receive the right amount of water at the right time, leading to healthier crops and increased yields.

Farmers have expressed enthusiasm for this innovative technology, acknowledging its cost-effectiveness and potential for increased productivity. Agnes Mukamuhizi, a member of the Indatwa Kayonza Cooperative, emphasized the cost savings, as she spends Rwf 25,000 every season on manual labor to protect rice fields from birds.

Recognizing the importance of supporting students beyond graduation, the Director of Courses and Training at the IPRC Gishari, Gervais Mwitende, ensures that students like Bakundukize can turn their innovative projects into viable businesses. Through incubation hubs, student projects are nurtured and connected with potential investors, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among the students.