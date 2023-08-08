Rwanda: Shabani Hussein Joins Libyan Side Al Taawon

Former AS Kigali striker Shabani Hussein has completed his move to Libyan side Al Taawon on a two-year deal.

Hussein, 32, has been in the North African country for talks during the past three weeks before he reached an agreement to play for the club in a deal that will run until June 2025.

The Burundi international reunited with former AS Kigali teammate Haruna Niyonzima who has been with Al Taawon since June 2022.

Shabani had a running contract with AS Kigali but came into a consensus with the club as both sides agreed to part ways in June.

The 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League top scorer previously had spells with Vital'O FC in Burundi and Amagaju, Bugesera, Rayon Sports and AS Kigali in Rwanda.

He becomes the third player from the Rwandan Premier League to move to Libya this window after Bonheur Mugisha and Thierry Manzi who joined Al Ahli Tripoli.