Rwanda: Shabani Hussein Joins Libyan Side Al Taawon

7 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Former AS Kigali striker Shabani Hussein has completed his move to Libyan side Al Taawon on a two-year deal.

Hussein, 32, has been in the North African country for talks during the past three weeks before he reached an agreement to play for the club in a deal that will run until June 2025.

The Burundi international reunited with former AS Kigali teammate Haruna Niyonzima who has been with Al Taawon since June 2022.

Shabani had a running contract with AS Kigali but came into a consensus with the club as both sides agreed to part ways in June.

The 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League top scorer previously had spells with Vital'O FC in Burundi and Amagaju, Bugesera, Rayon Sports and AS Kigali in Rwanda.

He becomes the third player from the Rwandan Premier League to move to Libya this window after Bonheur Mugisha and Thierry Manzi who joined Al Ahli Tripoli.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.