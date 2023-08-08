Uganda: Besigye Accuses Mafabi of Lying About the Shs 300 Million He Left With Him

The leader of People's Front Transition (PFT), Dr. Kizza Besigye, has accused Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Secretary of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), of lying to the public about giving him Shs 300 million for polling agents.

During a media briefing today, Besigye stated that Mafabi claimed the money was his and that he wanted to hide it from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) due to outstanding debts, fearing that they would seize it.

Besigye was responding to the FDC Elders Committee Report and expressed concern about the current situation within the party as leadership transitions take place.

Besigye further alleged that the FDC is now being governed by decrees, causing a decline in its functionality.

He criticised the current state of the National Executive Committee, stating that it is in disarray.

"The presence of this 'dirty money' has severely hindered the functionality of the FDC party. A party operates through its organs, and the National Executive Committee is now in shambles," he said.

Besigye clarified that there were no personal issues between him and Nandala that would require reconciliation, despite what the Elders Committee suggested.

"I did not have, and still do not have, any personal issues with Nandala Mafabi. In fact, until this money issue arose, I considered him not only a colleague but also a friend. It was on that basis that he entrusted me with Shs 300 million," Besigye added.

Besigye criticised the peculiar task assigned to the FDC Elders Committee.

He stated that their primary responsibility was to reconcile him and Mafabi and restore harmony within the party.

The FDC Elders Committee, which was tasked with investigating allegations of top party officials receiving 'dirty' money from President Museveni, recently cleared Mafabi and party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat of these accusations.

According to the report presented to the National Council on July 28, Dr. Besigye expressed concerns about money kept at his home by Mafabi in September 2021.

However, the FDC has the right to withhold information about the source of its finances, in accordance with the party constitution and practices.

One day after Besigye's testimony, the committee summoned Mafabi.

The committee chairman, Dr. Frank Nabwiso, questioned Mafabi about the allegations of receiving 'dirty money.'

"Prior to the 2021 General Elections, the Party faced a financial crisis as it required nearly 2.7 billion shillings, excluding the cost of printing posters and financing candidates. The National Executive Committee authorised me to borrow funds to support Party activities during that period,"he explained.

He also presented the committee with minutes of the meeting that authorised him to borrow the money.

Mafabi further stated that in their search for funds, they approached Dr. Besigye for assistance in raising the money.

However, Besigye requested that they prepare a budget, which they did, but he never followed up.

"Realising that Dr. Besigye was unwilling to assist in mobilising or obtaining funds, Mafabi intensively mobilised the necessary resources. His actions were not for personal gain, but for the benefit of the party," the report stated.

Regarding the "dirty money" issue, Mafabi clarified that he had raised money for agents and asked Dr. Besigye to hold shs 300 million for him, which Besigye accepted.

Mafabi supported his statement by presenting bank statements showing that he had withdrawn Shs 500 million from his account at Stanbic Bank, Kyambogo.