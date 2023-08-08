Uganda: Security Guard Shoots Boda Boda Rider in the Buttocks During Standoff At Fuel Station

Police in Kampala have arrested a private security guard for shooting a boda boda rider in the buttocks during a standoff at a fuel station.

The incident according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happened at 6am at Stabex fuel station in Nangabo, Kasangati town council when Kamada Ssemakula, a boda boda rider went to buy fuel for his motorcycle, a Bajaj Boxer, registration number, UEH 108N.

"After the process of fueling, Ssemakula gave in a shs10000 note to the attendant one Nairuba Caroline. However, the note was torn and he was told to replace the same he instead became stubborn and insisted it was legal tender before he decided to rider off away from the fuel station," Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that this prompted Joshua Kiplangat, a security guard from Knigts Security Company Limited to shoot at the boda boda rider using his rifle SAR number UG PSO 2881222/01419 injuring the buttocks.

"The boda boda rider has been admitted to Mulago hospital for medical attention whereas the security guard has been arrested."

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson warned private security guards against taking the law in their hands like it happened during the incident.