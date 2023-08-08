Uganda: Two Police Officers Poisoned in Kapelebyong, Hospitalised

Two police officers in Kapelebyong have been admitted to the hospital following a food poisoning.

The two officers, Ebenu Patrick and Achan Beatrice yesterday bought sim sim paste from Kapelebyong trading centre, and later ate it with bean sauce.

Hours later they both developed stomach pain and were rushed to Kapelebyong health centre. Police say they have retrieved the suspected food samples for analysis.

"We will subject the food consumed by the two personnel for analysis with the hope of ruling out the possibility of poisoning. This will guide our next course ot action. ", Mike Longole Karamoja Police Spokesperson told Nile Post

"We have also warned our officers against buying food items from untrusted sources," Longole added. Police say the victims are currently recovering from the poisoning and are in stable condition.