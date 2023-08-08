Kenya: Battle Lines Draw for Christie 7s as Sevens Circuit Hots Up

Nairobi — National Sevens Circuit (NSC) leaders Kabras Sugar RFC will face three-time champions Impala, Nakuru RFC and Masinde Muliro University in Pool A of this weekend's Christie Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The 2017 champions top the standings with 63 points and will be keen to extend tighten their stranglehold on the throne, following on from Sunday's win at the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru where they beat Kenya Harlequins 10-5 in the final.

Kenya Harlequins, losing finalists in Nakuru, are in Pool B where they have a date with Kenyatta University Blak Blad, the 2018 NSC champions Homeboyz RFC and Daystar University Falcons.

Playing at their home ground will certainly be an extra edge for Paul Murunga's charges who sit fourth on the log with 46 points -- the same as holders Menengai Oilers in third.

Three-time champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be hoping to go two better than their campaign in Nakuru and lift the Christie Sevens.

The bankers finished third at the Driftwood and Prinsloo Sevens after defeating Strathmore Leos and Oilers respectively.

The students are the Christie 7s defending champions and will be keen on jealously guarding their crown as they face off with the bankers in Pool C, in addition to battling Kisumu RFC and Catholic University Monks.

In Pool D, Oilers will be up against record champions Mwamba RFC, Nondies and Sigalagala.